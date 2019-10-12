There were laughs galore for these ladies on their visit to Glo in June 2004.

Remember Glo? Here's a reminder of the South Shields venue - but are you pictured in our photographs?

Was this South Shields bar and nightclub your favourite in the early 2000s?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 16:45 pm

If you were around in the early 2000s, there is a chance it could be.

We have got 11 reminders of the venue from 2004 and they include clubbers, and close-ups on the venue itself.

So take a look through, re-live those great days and get in touch if our photo selection brings back happy memories.

1. Glo in 2004

Who remembers their nights out at Glo Bar?

Photo: CL

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Out with pals

Do you remember scenes such as these at Glo Bar?

Photo: CL

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A visit to the bar

We hope our photos bring back happy memories.

Photo: CL

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A chance to catch up with friends

They were out and about at Glo Bar in 2004. Remember this?

Photo: CL

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3