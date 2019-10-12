Remember Glo? Here's a reminder of the South Shields venue - but are you pictured in our photographs?
Was this South Shields bar and nightclub your favourite in the early 2000s?
If you were around in the early 2000s, there is a chance it could be.
We have got 11 reminders of the venue from 2004 and they include clubbers, and close-ups on the venue itself.
So take a look through, re-live those great days and get in touch if our photo selection brings back happy memories.