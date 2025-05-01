Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Picture the scene. You are sitting at home when a live hand grenade drops into your lap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened to South Shields comedian John Brownless 50 years ago this month but it was no joke.

Rusted grenade was found near Temple Memorial Park

John told the Shields Gazette how he had cheated death for the second time in two months after his nine-year-old son dropped a live hand grenade into his lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brownless, better known to nightclub audiences as Johnny Caesar, was sitting in his home in King George Road, South Shields, in May 1970.

His son Ian brought home the rusted grenade after finding it near Temple Memorial Park.

John Brownless with the two boys who found the grenade, his son Ian, left, and the lad’s pal Paul Vacher. | sg

‘I thought it was a dummy at first’

“He just dropped it in my lap and I just looked at it immediately knew it was a grenade. I thought it was a dummy at first, then I saw the pin which detonates the grenade was still in and snapped off.”

The boys with the bricked up area where the grenade was taken until the bomb disposal experts were called. | sg

Mr Brownless carried the grenade at arm’s length to his garden, buried it in a bucket of sand, then telephoned the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bomb disposal experts from North Yorkshire’s Catterick Army camp cordoned off the park before exploding it.

Two months earlier, the comedian had narrowly escaped death when he collapsed after almost being electrocuted by a live microphone during his cabaret act.

Tell us if you have memories of Johnny Caesar on the stages of South Tyneside, by emailing [email protected]