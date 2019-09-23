South Shields Market: the popular shopping haunt through the years
While online shopping may be becoming increasingly popular, sometimes you can't beat wandering the stores yourself - especially ones that are a bit different.
South Shields market is one such shopping gem, held in the traditional Market Square every Monday and Saturday, with the 18th century old Town Hall at its heart. Home to a varied array of stalls, including, toys, clothes, books and fresh fruit, the market is a great place to pick up a bargain. Here's a look at how it's evolved over the years.
