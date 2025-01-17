Demolition scenes from South Tyneside's past: 11 buildings facing the bulldozers

By Chris Cordner

Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:26 BST

The bulldozers moved in on all of these 11 South Tyneside buildings.

We have 13 years of demolition scenes showing everything from Wouldhave House to Brinkburn School and Kwik Save to School Street flats.

Have a browse and then share your own memories of all these Shields Gazette archive photos by emailing [email protected]

This view of School Street takes us back to 1989 and the year that these flats were bulldozed.

1. School Street

This view of School Street takes us back to 1989 and the year that these flats were bulldozed. | SG

A cold day in January 2004 as demolition work starts on the site of the former Cawkwells shop in Laygate Lane.

2. Snowy day in Laygate

A cold day in January 2004 as demolition work starts on the site of the former Cawkwells shop in Laygate Lane. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Demolition work starting on the old fire station in Keppel Street 20 years ago. Remember this?

3. Keppel Street in 2004

Demolition work starting on the old fire station in Keppel Street 20 years ago. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Kwik Save faced the bulldozers on the Parkway Estate in South Shields in 2010.

4. Pictured on the Parkway Estate

Kwik Save faced the bulldozers on the Parkway Estate in South Shields in 2010. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

