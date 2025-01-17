1. School Street
This view of School Street takes us back to 1989 and the year that these flats were bulldozed. | SG
2. Snowy day in Laygate
A cold day in January 2004 as demolition work starts on the site of the former Cawkwells shop in Laygate Lane. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Keppel Street in 2004
Demolition work starting on the old fire station in Keppel Street 20 years ago. Remember this? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Pictured on the Parkway Estate
Kwik Save faced the bulldozers on the Parkway Estate in South Shields in 2010. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
