Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s now or never for your recollections of these South Tyneside Elvis Presley tribute scenes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King would have been 90 on January 8. We are paying our own tribute with these archive views of South Tyneside people dressed as the singer.

If Elvis is always on your mind, here are some reminders from events in 2007 at Cheviot Court, 2006 at Bedewell Primary and 2004 at Apple Interiors.

And then get in touch with your own memories. Thank you very much.