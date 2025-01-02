I can't help falling in love with these 9 retro South Tyneside tributes to Elvis who would have been 90
It’s now or never for your recollections of these South Tyneside Elvis Presley tribute scenes.
The King would have been 90 on January 8. We are paying our own tribute with these archive views of South Tyneside people dressed as the singer.
If Elvis is always on your mind, here are some reminders from events in 2007 at Cheviot Court, 2006 at Bedewell Primary and 2004 at Apple Interiors.
And then get in touch with your own memories. Thank you very much.
