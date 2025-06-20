Smile! 13 South Tyneside photo memories as we celebrate National Selfie Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:37 BST

Smile! And why wouldn’t you as you tuck into these wonderfully happy South Tyneside scenes.

Today is National Selfie Day and there is no better way to celebrate than by looking at 13 outstanding snaps from the past.

All these Shields Gazette memories show people pictured with friends, celebrities and just after you had finished the Great North Run in 2014, 2016 and 2022.

Enjoy Selfie Day with this selection of South Tyneside scenes from the past.

1. Selection of selfie scenes

Enjoy Selfie Day with this selection of South Tyneside scenes from the past. | se

South Tyneside College students and staff dressed up for this selfie in June 2014.

2. College students on camera

South Tyneside College students and staff dressed up for this selfie in June 2014. | sg

Singing star Shayne Ward took time for a selfie with his fans at the Sunday concert in Bents Park in South Shields in July 2014.

3. Shayne and friends

Singing star Shayne Ward took time for a selfie with his fans at the Sunday concert in Bents Park in South Shields in July 2014. | sg

Time for a photo after crossing the Great North Run finishing line in 2014. We hope it brings back wonderful memories.

4. A wonderful day

Time for a photo after crossing the Great North Run finishing line in 2014. We hope it brings back wonderful memories. | sg

