Today is National Selfie Day and there is no better way to celebrate than by looking at 13 outstanding snaps from the past.
1. Selection of selfie scenes
Enjoy Selfie Day with this selection of South Tyneside scenes from the past. | se
2. College students on camera
South Tyneside College students and staff dressed up for this selfie in June 2014. | sg
3. Shayne and friends
Singing star Shayne Ward took time for a selfie with his fans at the Sunday concert in Bents Park in South Shields in July 2014. | sg
4. A wonderful day
Time for a photo after crossing the Great North Run finishing line in 2014. We hope it brings back wonderful memories. | sg