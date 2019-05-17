South Tyneside netball team is still going strong

The names of so many old shops came to the fore when we posted a picture of them on the Gazette’s Facebook page.

Taken in 1955, the photo of the “new” block of shops, with self contained flats above the High Street, prompted Linda Chambers to post: “Oh wow love this, lived here 1970 to 1988” while Barrie Donnelly wrote: “from left to right are Carrs, Hanlons, A.Jones (the butcher) and Shanahans.”

Boldon Community Association netball team pictured in August 1996 .

Maria Chapman said: “Nurses on the end, Callaghan’s at the bottom. We used to cut through the flats coming home from school” while Stew Fox told how “my nana and grandad lived opposite, right next to the Alex.”

Gillian Waistell asked Doug Graves, Karen Derisi and Norma Young: “Would this be where Ganny G would send me for her lighter petrol and Woodbines? Halls, I think the shop was. If I’d been a good girl I’d get a Beano comic too” while Jim Crookston recalled how he “lived at 199, above Carrs shop”.

Meanwhile, a photo of Boldon Community Association netball team, taken in August 1996, also brought back lots of memories.

Christine Sparks took to social media to say: “Wow that’s a blast from the past!”

She revealed that the club was started 46 years ago by Eileen Bewick.

Christine was 11-years-old when she joined and, along with Adrienne Edwardson, is one of the club’s two under-14 coaches.

The club’s senior coach is Julie Kimber, a former Northern Ireland team coach.

“I’ve played at the club with eight of the players for over 30 years,” explained Christine.

“Boldon is still a thriving netball club.”

One of the highlights from the past that Christine recalls is when, 32 years ago, the club entered a tournament at Pontins in Wales.

“It was our first tournament,” she added, “and we won it!”

The junior team is for youngsters between the ages of seven and 14, and the seniors for 14s and over. The juniors meet at Boldon Community Centre between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and the seniors between 7.30pm and 9pm. The club has an A and B team.

Anyone wanting more information about joining the club, whose should contact Julie on 07801287877.

Eileen Jackson got in touch to say: “Played in the ST League for many years when it was held at Redwell School” while Kathleen McGee posted “lovely Eileen and Jackie”.