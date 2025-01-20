11 South Tyneside people sharing their views: Fabulous photos from 21 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jan 2025, 10:08 BST

Can you believe it. Twenty one years have passed since all of these people had their pictures in the Shields Gazette.

And they all get our thanks for speaking up on important issues of the day back in 2004.

We asked them for their views on street cafes, obesity and charities.

We toast them all and here are those faces once more.

Every one of these people gets our thanks for sharing their opinions with us in 2004.

1. Faces galore

Every one of these people gets our thanks for sharing their opinions with us in 2004. | sg

Cafes on King Street were giving people plenty to talk about in 2004. Tell us if you recognise the shoppers who had their photos taken.

2. On camera in King Street

Cafes on King Street were giving people plenty to talk about in 2004. Tell us if you recognise the shoppers who had their photos taken. | sg

We asked the people of South Tyneside for their thoughts on giving to charity in 2004.

3. Checking up on charity views

We asked the people of South Tyneside for their thoughts on giving to charity in 2004. | sg

We caught up with this Gazette follower for her views on street cafes 21 years ago.

4. Cuppa views

We caught up with this Gazette follower for her views on street cafes 21 years ago. | sg

