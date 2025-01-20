And they all get our thanks for speaking up on important issues of the day back in 2004.
We asked them for their views on street cafes, obesity and charities.
We toast them all and here are those faces once more.
1 / 4
Can you believe it. Twenty one years have passed since all of these people had their pictures in the Shields Gazette.
And they all get our thanks for speaking up on important issues of the day back in 2004.
We asked them for their views on street cafes, obesity and charities.
We toast them all and here are those faces once more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.