Give up? The answer is they were all at the centre of competitions which were held at schools in South Tyneside.

The sandcastle building competition was held in 2004, while staff took on pupils in an Easter egg designing contest at Brinkburn School in the same year.

Pavement art took the spotlight in 2006 and a competition to keep silent happened that same year in Hebburn.

Relive it all in these Shields Gazette memories.

1 . On the beach in 2004 It was a bracing day in 2004 when this sandcastle building competition was held and Greenfield School won it.

2 . Teachers v pupils at Brinkburn Easter egg painting took on a whole new level of competition when pupils and staff battled it out at Brinkburn School in 2004.

3 . So smart at Toner Avenue Julia Haran was a winner at Toner Avenue Primary School when she designed a whole family of people who were safe in the sun in 2005.