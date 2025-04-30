Result! 13 times you excelled at a quirky competition at school

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 30th Apr 2025, 13:41 BST

Have a guess at the link between sandcastles, Easter eggs, pavements and silence.

Give up? The answer is they were all at the centre of competitions which were held at schools in South Tyneside.

The sandcastle building competition was held in 2004, while staff took on pupils in an Easter egg designing contest at Brinkburn School in the same year.

Pavement art took the spotlight in 2006 and a competition to keep silent happened that same year in Hebburn.

Relive it all in these Shields Gazette memories.

It was a bracing day in 2004 when this sandcastle building competition was held and Greenfield School won it.

1. On the beach in 2004

It was a bracing day in 2004 when this sandcastle building competition was held and Greenfield School won it. | sg

Easter egg painting took on a whole new level of competition when pupils and staff battled it out at Brinkburn School in 2004.

2. Teachers v pupils at Brinkburn

Easter egg painting took on a whole new level of competition when pupils and staff battled it out at Brinkburn School in 2004. | sg

Julia Haran was a winner at Toner Avenue Primary School when she designed a whole family of people who were safe in the sun in 2005.

3. So smart at Toner Avenue

Julia Haran was a winner at Toner Avenue Primary School when she designed a whole family of people who were safe in the sun in 2005. | sg

Picture this. It is pavement art at its best in 2006 but were you one of the winning South Tyneside pupils in the picture at the competition 19 years ago?

4. Pavement pictures

Picture this. It is pavement art at its best in 2006 but were you one of the winning South Tyneside pupils in the picture at the competition 19 years ago? | sg

