Soak in these fantastic memories of South Tyneside on St George's Day: 2004 to 2014

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:20 BST

St George’s Day is certainly a success in South Tyneside if these fantastic scenes are anything to go by.

You love a celebration on April 23 and here are 13 examples of the events you have held to mark the day of the patron saint of England.

We have Shields Gazette memories from 2004 to 2014 taking in schools,

So before you celebrate, take a look at our fantastic archive reminders.

Look at the turnout for the annual parade by Scouts in April 2004. Tell us if it brings back memories for you.

1. A 2004 memory

Look at the turnout for the annual parade by Scouts in April 2004. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | sg

Another wonderful scene from the 2004 parade in South Shields. Perhaps you recognise someone in the photo.

2. Flashback to 2004

Another wonderful scene from the 2004 parade in South Shields. Perhaps you recognise someone in the photo. | sg

Murray Pressling and Raemond Lenderyou were enjoying the day back in 2005.

3. A journey back to 2005

Murray Pressling and Raemond Lenderyou were enjoying the day back in 2005. | sg

The annual parade and church service was pictured by a Shields Gazette photographer in 2006 and here is one of the views.

4. On camera in 2006

The annual parade and church service was pictured by a Shields Gazette photographer in 2006 and here is one of the views. | sg

