You love a celebration on April 23 and here are 13 examples of the events you have held to mark the day of the patron saint of England.
So before you celebrate, take a look at our fantastic archive reminders.
1. A 2004 memory
Look at the turnout for the annual parade by Scouts in April 2004. Tell us if it brings back memories for you. | sg
2. Flashback to 2004
Another wonderful scene from the 2004 parade in South Shields. Perhaps you recognise someone in the photo. | sg
3. A journey back to 2005
Murray Pressling and Raemond Lenderyou were enjoying the day back in 2005. | sg
4. On camera in 2006
The annual parade and church service was pictured by a Shields Gazette photographer in 2006 and here is one of the views. | sg
