Spectres of the past! Are you pictured in our new batch of 28 retro Spooky Snaps?

Grisly ghouls from every tomb ...

By The Newsroom
Monday, 28th October 2019, 3:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 12:42 pm

As Halloween approaches, we’re once again asking our readers to send in their spine-chilling photos of their children – and themselves – in their fang-sy dress.

Every year we ask for your Spooky Snaps, and you never let us down with your creativity. They range from the adorably cute to the downright gruesome.

This year, we even want your video nasties too!

In the meantime, here’s a lineup of gruesome goblins from years gone by.

1. Fresh from the tomb

A family of mummies!

Photo: Keith and Lydia Carr





2. Poisoned chalice

From Sharon Buckle.

Photo: Sharon Buckle





3. Hello Dolly

Grace Dunlop

Photo: Shelley Robson





4. Better the devil you know

Rachael Rowland's photo of her little devil

Photo: Rachael Rowland




