Spectres of the past! Are you pictured in our new batch of 28 retro Spooky Snaps?

Danny as Pennywise from It

As Halloween approaches, we’re once again asking our readers to send in their spine-chilling photos of their children – and themselves – in their fang-sy dress.

Every year we ask for your Spooky Snaps, and you never let us down with your creativity. They range from the adorably cute to the downright gruesome.

This year, we even want your video nasties too!

In the meantime, here’s a lineup of gruesome goblins from years gone by.

