I'm raising a glass to a grand gallery of St Patrick's Day memories from South Tyneside

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

Happy St Patrick’s Day everyone! We are celebrating with a grand set of photos from South Tyneside celebrations over the years.

There’s decades of memories in this Shields Gazette gallery of memories, from schools to stores and dancers to church goers.

But most of all, there are faces galore of South Tyneside people celebrating the day. See who you can recognise.

Parishioners of St Bede's RC Church receive traditional shamrock from the priests of the church to commemorate St Patrick's Day in 1958.

1. Back through the decades

Parishioners of St Bede's RC Church receive traditional shamrock from the priests of the church to commemorate St Patrick's Day in 1958. | sg Photo: sg

St Patrick's Day prizes on offer at Asda in South Shields in 2003.

2. Ready for a treat in 2003

St Patrick's Day prizes on offer at Asda in South Shields in 2003. Photo: sg

All dressed up for the big day were Matthew Miller, Nicola Hutchinson, Ryan Blacklock and Lauren Musgrove, front, from the Stokes Collings School of Dance.

3. Dancing back to 2004

All dressed up for the big day were Matthew Miller, Nicola Hutchinson, Ryan Blacklock and Lauren Musgrove, front, from the Stokes Collings School of Dance. | sg

Margaret Watson, from Asda South Shields, was ready for a great St Patrick's Day in 2004. We hope this brings back great memories.

4. Loads of love for this 204 view

Margaret Watson, from Asda South Shields, was ready for a great St Patrick's Day in 2004. We hope this brings back great memories. | sg Photo: IB

