There’s decades of memories in this Shields Gazette gallery of memories, from schools to stores and dancers to church goers.

But most of all, there are faces galore of South Tyneside people celebrating the day. See who you can recognise.

1 . Back through the decades Parishioners of St Bede's RC Church receive traditional shamrock from the priests of the church to commemorate St Patrick's Day in 1958. | sg Photo: sg Photo Sales

2 . Ready for a treat in 2003 St Patrick's Day prizes on offer at Asda in South Shields in 2003. Photo: sg Photo Sales

3 . Dancing back to 2004 All dressed up for the big day were Matthew Miller, Nicola Hutchinson, Ryan Blacklock and Lauren Musgrove, front, from the Stokes Collings School of Dance. | sg Photo Sales