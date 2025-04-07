15 photos from a day in the life of St Peter and Paul Primary

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:49 BST
Can you believe it. These pupils will be in their 20s now.

It was back in 2006 when the Shields Gazette spent a day at St Peter and Paul RC Primary School and got these great scenes.

Maybe we got you on camera as you sang in the school choir, had a go on the drums or studied hard in the classroom.

We have it all among 15 wonderful memories from 19 years ago.

