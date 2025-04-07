Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Can you believe it. These pupils will be in their 20s now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was back in 2006 when the Shields Gazette spent a day at St Peter and Paul RC Primary School and got these great scenes.

Maybe we got you on camera as you sang in the school choir, had a go on the drums or studied hard in the classroom.

We have it all among 15 wonderful memories from 19 years ago.