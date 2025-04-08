I love this look at Stanhope Parade: One street and a stack of fantastic memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:55 BST

Let’s have a parade of retro photos from another one of South Tyneside’s streets.

This time, it is Stanhope Parade which gets our attention in scenes which take us from 1965 to 2017.

These Shields Gazette memories really do show how times have changed - from the days of sugar cubes to go with vaccines to summer fairs.

Have a look and then share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

Four year old Candy Hill gets her lump of sugar with the anti vaccine on it from Nurse Spark at the Health Department in Stanhope Parade in 1965.

1. A lump of sugar in 1965

Four year old Candy Hill gets her lump of sugar with the anti vaccine on it from Nurse Spark at the Health Department in Stanhope Parade in 1965. | sg

Here is a Shields Gazette archive photo of Stanhope Parade as it looked in May 1976.

2. Flashback to 1976

Here is a Shields Gazette archive photo of Stanhope Parade as it looked in May 1976. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Bob Olley and Chichester Arms manageress Judith Gardner were pictured with a presentation for St Clare's Hospice in 2004.

3. A view from Stanhope Parade

Bob Olley and Chichester Arms manageress Judith Gardner were pictured with a presentation for St Clare's Hospice in 2004. | sg

Mayor Bill Lynch was pictured with Roz Wright, the manager of Ashlea Mews, in this glowing Christmas photo from 2005.

4. Lighting up Christmas

Mayor Bill Lynch was pictured with Roz Wright, the manager of Ashlea Mews, in this glowing Christmas photo from 2005. | sg

