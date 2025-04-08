This time, it is Stanhope Parade which gets our attention in scenes which take us from 1965 to 2017.
1. A lump of sugar in 1965
Four year old Candy Hill gets her lump of sugar with the anti vaccine on it from Nurse Spark at the Health Department in Stanhope Parade in 1965. | sg
2. Flashback to 1976
Here is a Shields Gazette archive photo of Stanhope Parade as it looked in May 1976. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. A view from Stanhope Parade
Bob Olley and Chichester Arms manageress Judith Gardner were pictured with a presentation for St Clare's Hospice in 2004. | sg
4. Lighting up Christmas
Mayor Bill Lynch was pictured with Roz Wright, the manager of Ashlea Mews, in this glowing Christmas photo from 2005. | sg
