This time, it is Stanhope Parade which gets our attention in scenes which take us from 1965 to 2017.

These Shields Gazette memories really do show how times have changed - from the days of sugar cubes to go with vaccines to summer fairs.

Have a look and then share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

1 . A lump of sugar in 1965 Four year old Candy Hill gets her lump of sugar with the anti vaccine on it from Nurse Spark at the Health Department in Stanhope Parade in 1965. | sg Photo Sales

2 . Flashback to 1976 Here is a Shields Gazette archive photo of Stanhope Parade as it looked in May 1976. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A view from Stanhope Parade Bob Olley and Chichester Arms manageress Judith Gardner were pictured with a presentation for St Clare's Hospice in 2004. | sg Photo Sales