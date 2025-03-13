40 years on: A tribute to Steve Cram who set three world records in 19 days

By Chris Cordner

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 09:11 BST

Sunderland fan, Jarrow lad, hero throughout the North East and world record holder. That’s Steve Cram who celebrates an amazing anniversary this year.

In 1985, the middle distance running legend set world records for the 1500 metres, mile and 2,000 metres in just 19 days.

He’s a hero to many in Sunderland and South Tyneside and here’s our tribute to the man who loves to raise the profile of North East sport.

Niall Quinn and Steve Cram leaving the Stadium of Light with FIFA inspectors. It's a photo from the Sunderland Echo archives taken in August 2010.

1. Lighting up a 2010 memory

Steve Cram and the team from Berghaus that he was due to compete against in the Kielder Racing Challenge. Remember this from 15 years ago.

2. Up for a challenge in 2010

Terry Deary and Steve Cram negotiated the mud at Herrington Country Park to promote the Sunderland Marathon, Half marathon and 10k at the English National Cross Country Championships in 2013.

3. Marvellously muddy

The official launch of the Sunderland City 10K in 2011. Race organiser Steve Cram joined Sunderland University students, Alex Morris, Gina Falkner and David Fairley for a preview photo on the route past the National Glass Centre.

4. Running back to 2011

