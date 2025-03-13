In 1985, the middle distance running legend set world records for the 1500 metres, mile and 2,000 metres in just 19 days.
1. Lighting up a 2010 memory
Niall Quinn and Steve Cram leaving the Stadium of Light with FIFA inspectors.
It's a photo from the Sunderland Echo archives taken in August 2010. | se
2. Up for a challenge in 2010
Steve Cram and the team from Berghaus that he was due to compete against in the Kielder Racing Challenge.
Remember this from 15 years ago. | nw
3. Marvellously muddy
Terry Deary and Steve Cram negotiated the mud at Herrington Country Park to promote the Sunderland Marathon, Half marathon and 10k at the English National Cross Country Championships in 2013. | se
4. Running back to 2011
The official launch of the Sunderland City 10K in 2011.
Race organiser Steve Cram joined Sunderland University students, Alex Morris, Gina Falkner and David Fairley for a preview photo on the route past the National Glass Centre. | se