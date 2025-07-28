South Tyneside Retro: 13 summer scenes to have you relaxing in the warmth of wonderful memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:00 BST

Bask in the memories of these wonderful sunny South Tyneside scenes.

As we enjoy the holidays, here is your chance to look back on the great ways we chilled in the summers of years gone by.

We have memories from 2003 to 2022 and they take in everything from Proms in the Park to the South Tyneside Summer Festival.

The end of a football summer camp at Harton Welfare Ground in 2003. What a turnout there was but are you pictured?

1. The final whistle at Harton

The end of a football summer camp at Harton Welfare Ground in 2003. What a turnout there was but are you pictured? | sg Photo: TR

A summer scene from Boldon Community Centre in 2003. Who can tell us more about this colourful reminder?

2. Holiday fun in Boldon

A summer scene from Boldon Community Centre in 2003. Who can tell us more about this colourful reminder? | sg Photo: CL

Tommy The Trumpeter and CllrTracey Dixon with an octopus as they launched the South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2009.

3. Tommy, Tracey and an octopus

Tommy The Trumpeter and CllrTracey Dixon with an octopus as they launched the South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2009. | sg Photo: TR

The South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2009 looked like a wonderful occasion. Tell us if you were there.

4. Spectacular in 2009

The South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2009 looked like a wonderful occasion. Tell us if you were there. | sg Photo: SN

