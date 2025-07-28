As we enjoy the holidays, here is your chance to look back on the great ways we chilled in the summers of years gone by.
1. The final whistle at Harton
The end of a football summer camp at Harton Welfare Ground in 2003. What a turnout there was but are you pictured? | sg Photo: TR
2. Holiday fun in Boldon
A summer scene from Boldon Community Centre in 2003. Who can tell us more about this colourful reminder? | sg Photo: CL
3. Tommy, Tracey and an octopus
Tommy The Trumpeter and CllrTracey Dixon with an octopus as they launched the South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2009. | sg Photo: TR
4. Spectacular in 2009
The South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2009 looked like a wonderful occasion. Tell us if you were there. | sg Photo: SN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.