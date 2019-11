Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews with Steamboat manager Kath Brain in 2016 when they planned a charity fashion show. Remember this?

And the Steamboat in South Shields has also been the setting for many a Gazette photo over the years.

But how many of these scenes do you remember?

Take a look through our photo selection and tell us more.

1 . Come on England! The agony of being an England fan in 2010. Photo: CL Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Raising funds in 2008 They were raising funds for St Claire's Hospice in 2008 through a sponsored pub crawl. Photo: SN Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Celebrating success in 2015 The Steamboat's bar manager Kathleen Brain celebrates the pubs Camra success in 2015. Photo: Tim Richardson Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Derby Day rivals in 2008 The fans were planning a Derby Day charity pub crawl in 2008 and they were going from the Harbour View in Roker to the Steamboat. Photo: TR Copyright: Buy photo