These are 10 of the most haunted buildings in the North East
The North East of England has a rich and varied past and there are an array of places throughout the region which are believed to be haunted by a wide array of ghosts and ghouls.
These are 10 of the most haunted buildings in the North East of England. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Chillingham Castle, Northumberland
Located in the heart of Northumberland, Chillingham Castle is known as one of Britains most haunted historic castles. The most well-known ghosts of Chillingham Castle are the Blue Boy and Lady Mary Berkeley.
Located on the coast at Marsden in South Shields, this pub is one of the very few 'cave bars' in Europe. Many tales of ghosts and ghouls at this grotto relate to a smuggler named John the Jibber who gruesomely murdered.
During the First World War this former church it was used as hospital, spread across two floors. Now a theatre, this historic building has plenty of paranormal activity with many reported sightings of full apparitions.