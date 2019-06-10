They will not be forgotten

Today historian Dorothy Ramser concludes her tribute to the brave South Tynesiders who fought and died in Normandy in the aftermath of the D-Day landings which took place 75 years ago.

Pilot Officer (Navigator) Eric Foster Richardson (176866) died June 8, 1944, aged 22 and is buried in Clichy Northern Cemetery.

He served in 115 Squadron Bomber Command and was the son of Thomas and Rachel Foster Richardson, of South Shields, who had inscribed on the headstone: “Dearly Loved, Deeply Mourned”.

Private Richard Davison (14587293) died Sunday, June 25, aged 19, and is buried in Tilly-Sur-Seulles War Cemetery. He served in 1/4th King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry and was the son of John B and Selina Davison, of South Shields who chose the words:“Time Rolls On And Years Pass By But Loving Memories Never Die”.

Lance Corporal William Lowery (31377599) died Sunday, July 2, aged 23, and is buried in Tilly-Sur-Seulles War Cemetery. He served in 11th Bn Royal Scots Fusiliers and was the son of John Robert and Elizabeth Ann Lowery, of South Shields, who gave their son the epitaph “Till Memories Fade and Life Departs You Live For Ever In Our Hearts”

Private Thomas Paul (4388417) died Thursday, August 10, aged 33, and is buried in Ranville War Cemetery.

He served in 7th Bn Duke of Wellington’s West Riding Regt and was the son of Thomas and Elizabeth Jane Paul who had: “Deeply Mourned by his Mam, Dad, Brothers and Sister. He Died That We Might Live” on his headstone.

Sgt William Maloney (4756417) died Wednesday July 12, and is buried in St Manvieu War Cemetery in Cheux. He served in The Hallamshire Battalion of the York & Lancaster Regt. and was the son of Arthur and Elizabeth Maloney and husband of Doreen Maloney, of South Shields. His epitaph reads “Death Divides But Memory Clings”

Private Robert Thompson Cruickshanks (2059318) died Sunday July 9, aged 25 and is buried in Cambes-en-Plaine War Cemetery. He served in 6th Bn North Staffordshire Regt. and was the son of Esther Tilley Lunn Cruickshanks and stepson of S. Hoy. His inscription reads: “In Loving Memory of my Dearly Beloved Son, Sadly missed by Mum & Family”

Gunner Bruce Rutter (900736) died Wednesday, July 5, aged 24 and is buried in Bayeux War Cemetery.

He served in 74th Field Regt Royal Artillery and was the son of David William and Mary Jane Rutter, of Cleadon Park. His headstone is inscribed: “Forever honoured Beloved Bruce, take courage from such men’s deeds”.

Private Alexander Roy (4269092) died Thursday, July 20, aged 27, and is remembered on Bayeux Memorial, his body was never found. He served in Suffolk Regt. and was the son of James and Elizabeth Roy, and husband of Irene Roy, of Simonside, South Shields.

Trooper Robert Smith (14366010) died Saturday, June 24, and is remembered on Bayeux Memorial as Robert’s body was also never found. He served in Reconnaissance Corps RAC 43rd (2/5th Gloucestershire Regt) Regt and was the son of Robert and Lydia Smith, of South Shields.

Trooper Terence Walker (5509433) died Friday, August 4, aged 30, and is remembered on Bayeux Memorial Panel. He served in RAC 147th Regt (10th Bn The Hampshire Regt) and was the son of Mary Jane Walker, of Tyne Dock, South Shields.

Private Thomas Jordon (4745945) died Sunday, June 25, aged 28, and is buried in Bayeux War Cemetery. He served in York and Lancaster Regt and was the son of Robert and Mary Ann Jordon, of Tyne Dock, who had “For King and Country” inscribed on his headstone.

Lance Bombardier William Colesby (558131) died Sunday, August 20, aged 22, and is buried in Chenedouit Communal Cemetery.

He served in 102 (The Northumberland Hussars) Anti-Tank Regt R.A. and was the son of William and Susannah Denham Colesby of Simonside, South Shields, who chose this epitaph “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends”

Private Thomas Hallimond (6209576) died on Wednesday, August 16, aged 23, and is buried in Banneville-La-Campagne War Cemetery.

He served in 7th Bn Black Watch (Royal Highlanders) and was the son of John W and Annie Hallimond, of South Shields, who had inscribed the word: “Always loved and remembered by those he left behind”.

Fusilier Archibald Jerry (14635210) died on Tuesday, August 22, aged 21, and is buried in St Desir War Cemetery. He served in 11th Bn Royal Scots Fusiliers and was the son of John Hansel and Elizabeth Jerry, of Simonside, who had inscribed: “In memory of Archibald. Death divides, memory clings, Father, Mother & Family RIP”.

Private George Joseph Lincoln (11007477) died on Sunday, July 16, aged 24, and is buried at St Manvieu War Cemetery, Cheux.

He served in 5th Bn South Staffordshire Regt and was the son of George William and Jeanne Lincoln, from South Shields.

His inscription is in French because his mother was French. “il est mort, comme un soldat pour le pays de sa mere francaise et son pere anglais” (He died as a soldier for the countries of his mother and father).

Private Alfred William Joseph Meader (7366605) died Monday, August 7, aged 26, and is buried in Tilly-Sur-Seulles War Cemetery. He served in RAMC 179 Field Ambulance, tending the wounded, and was the son of Alfred Daniel and Mary Catherine Meader and husband of Nora Meader, of Simonside, South Shields. His inscription is: “Too dearly loved to be forgotten by his loving wife, son and relatives”.

Sgt John Murphy (4532858) died Tuesday, July 18, aged 34, and is buried in Hottot-Les-Bagues War Cemetery. He served in 7th Bn Duke of Wellington’s West Riding Regt and had been awarded the British Empire Medal for bravery.

He was the son of Peter and Alice Murphy and husband of Elizabeth Ann Murphy of West Harton, South Shields. His epitaph reads: “ In loving memory of John beloved husband of Elizabeth. He died that others might live”. He had married Elizabeth Ann Lee in 1936.

Private Edward Alfred Coates (14675130) died on Wednesday, July 5, aged 18 and is buried in La Delivrande War Cemetery, Douvres. He served in 1st Bn South Lancashire Regt and was the son of Edward Cresswell Coates and Maria May, of South Shields.

His inscription reads: “Ever remembered by his loving Mother, little sisters and brothers RIP”.

Thanks to their, and all our servicemen and women’s sacrifices, we are able to enjoy the freedom we do today.

We should salute them all.