13 Valley View Park scenes: Perfect for a retro Summer's day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:58 BST

Jump back in time with us for a look at Valley View Park in Jarrow.

It has seen plenty of fun and games over the years including sledging in the snow in 1970 and sponsored nursery school toddles in the early 2000s.

We have it all in these Shields Gazette archive memories.

A string of memories from Valley View Park as we look back to 1970-2023.

1. Views from Valley View Park

A string of memories from Valley View Park as we look back to 1970-2023. | sg

Getting set for some sledging fun in Valley View Park, Jarrow, in 1970. Remember this?

2. Snow day in 1970

Getting set for some sledging fun in Valley View Park, Jarrow, in 1970. Remember this? | sg

Summer makes a splash at Valley View Park, Jarrow, in 1978. Tell us if this great retro scene brings back happy memories for you.

3. Splashingly good times in 1978

Summer makes a splash at Valley View Park, Jarrow, in 1978. Tell us if this great retro scene brings back happy memories for you. | sg

Enjoying a picnic in the shade of a tree at Valley View Park in the Summer of 1978.

4. Picnic time

Enjoying a picnic in the shade of a tree at Valley View Park in the Summer of 1978. | sg

