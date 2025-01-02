Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He starred at Wembley, played for Newcastle, but made a career in the church. Intrigued?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet the talented footballer who played in black and white and won a cup final.

Rev John Maughan who swapped football for a life in the church. | nw

Reverend John was on the Magpies books

It was footballing vicar, the Rev John Maughan, who was a headline hitter in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Historic film footage shows cost of living worries in Sunderland and South Tyneside in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s

At the time, Mr Maughan was serving the people of St Mark’s and Cuthberts Church in South Shields.

But the life of the church was not always his calling.

Rev John Maughan showing off his football skills in 1974. | nw

Earlier, he had played for Pegasus when they won the Amateur Cup in 1951, beating Bishop Auckland 2-1 at Wembley.

Chelsea showed an interest but he signed for Newcastle

He was so talented as a footballer, he went on to sign for Newcastle and was approached by Chelsea.

The headlines which Rev Maughan made in 1974. | nw

He did make it in black and white, as a vicar when he decided that the church was to be his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over to you to tell us more

Rev Maughan got in touch with the media after Newcastle’s epic run to the 1974 FA Cup Final.

And we want to hear about the people that you know of who had a career deserved of the headlines.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]