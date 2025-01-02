The vicar who played for Newcastle and won the Cup at Wembley
Meet the talented footballer who played in black and white and won a cup final.
Reverend John was on the Magpies books
It was footballing vicar, the Rev John Maughan, who was a headline hitter in 1974.
At the time, Mr Maughan was serving the people of St Mark’s and Cuthberts Church in South Shields.
But the life of the church was not always his calling.
Earlier, he had played for Pegasus when they won the Amateur Cup in 1951, beating Bishop Auckland 2-1 at Wembley.
Chelsea showed an interest but he signed for Newcastle
He was so talented as a footballer, he went on to sign for Newcastle and was approached by Chelsea.
He did make it in black and white, as a vicar when he decided that the church was to be his life.
Rev Maughan got in touch with the media after Newcastle’s epic run to the 1974 FA Cup Final.
