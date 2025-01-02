The vicar who played for Newcastle and won the Cup at Wembley

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
He starred at Wembley, played for Newcastle, but made a career in the church. Intrigued?

Meet the talented footballer who played in black and white and won a cup final.

Rev John Maughan who swapped football for a life in the church.Rev John Maughan who swapped football for a life in the church.
Rev John Maughan who swapped football for a life in the church. | nw

Reverend John was on the Magpies books

It was footballing vicar, the Rev John Maughan, who was a headline hitter in 1974.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time, Mr Maughan was serving the people of St Mark’s and Cuthberts Church in South Shields.

But the life of the church was not always his calling.

Rev John Maughan showing off his football skills in 1974.Rev John Maughan showing off his football skills in 1974.
Rev John Maughan showing off his football skills in 1974. | nw

Earlier, he had played for Pegasus when they won the Amateur Cup in 1951, beating Bishop Auckland 2-1 at Wembley.

Chelsea showed an interest but he signed for Newcastle

He was so talented as a footballer, he went on to sign for Newcastle and was approached by Chelsea.

The headlines which Rev Maughan made in 1974.The headlines which Rev Maughan made in 1974.
The headlines which Rev Maughan made in 1974. | nw

He did make it in black and white, as a vicar when he decided that the church was to be his life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over to you to tell us more

Rev Maughan got in touch with the media after Newcastle’s epic run to the 1974 FA Cup Final.

And we want to hear about the people that you know of who had a career deserved of the headlines.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:NewcastleFA CupPeopleChelseaNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice