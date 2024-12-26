Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spare a thought for all the people who gave up their time over the season while we celebrate.

Everyone from nurses to police officers and coastguards to firefighters put themselves out over the festive period.

A football tournament at Christmas

Let’s remember them all with this look back at the sterling service these people provided in the past.

What a star this police officer was when he ran a Christmas football tournament at Hebburn Comprehensive School in 2012 - and it was funded by the Police.

Let's hear it for this police officer who ran a football tournament over the Christmas holidays at Hebburn Comprehensive School in 2012. | sg

A warm welcome to the world

This ultra cute scene shows midwives who delivered the Christmas babies born at South Tyneside District Hospital in 2011.

On duty were midwives Anne Mackay and Mandy Jackson.

Midwives Anne Mackay and Mandy Jackson who were on hand to welcome festive babies into the world in 2011. | sg

The team in the new South Shields Minor Injuries Unit were pictured waiting for their first patients in 1988.

The new Minor Injuries Unit at South Shields General Hospital in December 1984. | sg

Keeping our coasts safe

Finally, it’s back to 1983 when these coastguards were honoured for their wonderful service. Pictured are Bernard Finlay, deputy captain of the brigade, Alan Ward, captain, Dennis Teale and Ian Robertson.

Tell us about the seasonal heroes who you think deserve a mention. Email [email protected]