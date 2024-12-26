Remembering the wonderful people who gave up their celebrations - from hospital staff to coastguards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Everyone from nurses to police officers and coastguards to firefighters put themselves out over the festive period.
A football tournament at Christmas
Let’s remember them all with this look back at the sterling service these people provided in the past.
What a star this police officer was when he ran a Christmas football tournament at Hebburn Comprehensive School in 2012 - and it was funded by the Police.
A warm welcome to the world
This ultra cute scene shows midwives who delivered the Christmas babies born at South Tyneside District Hospital in 2011.
On duty were midwives Anne Mackay and Mandy Jackson.
The team in the new South Shields Minor Injuries Unit were pictured waiting for their first patients in 1988.
Keeping our coasts safe
Finally, it’s back to 1983 when these coastguards were honoured for their wonderful service. Pictured are Bernard Finlay, deputy captain of the brigade, Alan Ward, captain, Dennis Teale and Ian Robertson.
Tell us about the seasonal heroes who you think deserve a mention. Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.