Pupils from Monkton Infants School dressed as superheroes for Children In Need in 2014.

Were you pictured in these 17 reminders of South Shields fundraisers for Children In Need?

Here are the Bear facts. We’ve got lots of Children In Need fab fundraising memories for you to enjoy.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 13:49 pm

This year’s annual day of megafundraising will soon be here.

So here are 17 reminders of the fun you’ve had in South Shields in the past as you proudly walked, waxed, face painted and dressed up for charity.

There were superb costumes, lots of cameraderie and generally just a load of fun.

But what can you remember of these proud occasions? Take a look through our selection and tell us more.

1. Rhyme time

Youngsters at Biddick and Whiteleas Children's Centre who took part in a sponsored rhyme for Children in Need in 2013.

2. A mega walk in 2004

Hebburn college students on a sponsored walk for Children In Need in 2004. Remember this?

3. Pudsey faces in 2013

St James's RC Primary School pupils were sporting Pudsey faces for Children in Need six years ago.

4. Ouch! It's 2004

These brave lads were getting their legs waxed by students on the beauty and therapy course at South Tyneside College in 2004.

