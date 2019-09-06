What you can see on South Tyneside Heritage Open Days
The rich and fascinating history of South Tyneside is going on show for all to see.
This September residents are invited to uncover the past with the return of Heritage Open Days, which is England’s largest annual festival of architecture and history.
It offers visitors a chance to discover hidden treasures and enjoy a range of tours and events which bring history and culture to life with venues usually closed to the public opening their doors free of charge.
This is the 25th anniversary of the event and it will run from Friday, September 13, to Sunday, September 22, with more than 20 South Tyneside venues taking part.
Coun Alan Kerr, the borough’s Lead Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “South Tyneside is steeped in fascinating history and the Heritage Open Days festival is a brilliant way for members of the community to discover the hidden treasures of our borough.
“Last year’s event was a great success and saw 36,583 visits made to the 204 participating properties across the Tyne and Wear region.
“I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to explore South Tyneside and discover all about the history that’s right on your doorstep.”
Among the activities will be a talk by Robert Good, one of the artists behind the Word Bank of Lost Dialects exhibition at The Word and The Customs House will also be offering guided tours.
Visitors can discover why Souter Lighthouse was ‘a marvel of its age’ and learn about the life of a lighthouse keeper or head along to St Hilda’s Pit Head and see the amazing restoration work and there will be regular screenings of a new documentary telling the story of The Women’s Banner Group.
A number of church buildings will also be taking part and other attractions include a Marine Park Heritage Walk, a gallery talk at Arbeia Roman Fort, a tour of Mission to Seafarers at Mill Dam, a tour of Jarrow Town Hall and much more.
Heritage Open Days booklets are available at libraries, participating venues and The Word.