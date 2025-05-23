Whether you wanted your fix of sweets at the pick n mix or a browse through the latest records, Woolies had it all and it has South Tyneside branches which included South Shields and Jarrow.

Maybe you preferred the toy section or some new kitchen ware. It may be 16 years since we said goodbye to the store but we want to know what you loved about it most.

1 . Misty in 1952 A trip to Woolworths in King Street in 1952 - what a great view from the past. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . King Street in the 60s It's October 1963 and Woolworths are doing a roaring trade. And did you love a trip to the Odeon? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Good old Woolies Woolworths is pictured in this nostalgic scene but who can guess the year of the photo? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales