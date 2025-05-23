The wonder of Woolies. A perfect place for a Bank Holiday browse in the past

Explore a nostalgic journey through the history of Woolworths, the beloved high street store that was a staple of British shopping, especially during Bank Holidays.

Whether you wanted your fix of sweets at the pick n mix or a browse through the latest records, Woolies had it all and it has South Tyneside branches which included South Shields and Jarrow.

Maybe you preferred the toy section or some new kitchen ware. It may be 16 years since we said goodbye to the store but we want to know what you loved about it most.

Tell us by emailing [email protected] - but only after you have browsed through these Shields Gazette archive memories.

A trip to Woolworths in King Street in 1952 - what a great view from the past.

1. Misty in 1952

A trip to Woolworths in King Street in 1952 - what a great view from the past. | sg Photo: Shields Gazette

It's October 1963 and Woolworths are doing a roaring trade. And did you love a trip to the Odeon?

2. King Street in the 60s

It's October 1963 and Woolworths are doing a roaring trade. And did you love a trip to the Odeon? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Woolworths is pictured in this nostalgic scene but who can guess the year of the photo?

3. Good old Woolies

Woolworths is pictured in this nostalgic scene but who can guess the year of the photo? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

The sign says oven ready turkeys are just two and ten at Woolworths in King Street. Remember this from 1966?

4. Two and ten for oven ready turkeys

The sign says oven ready turkeys are just two and ten at Woolworths in King Street. Remember this from 1966? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

