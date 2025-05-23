Whether you wanted your fix of sweets at the pick n mix or a browse through the latest records, Woolies had it all and it has South Tyneside branches which included South Shields and Jarrow.
Maybe you preferred the toy section or some new kitchen ware. It may be 16 years since we said goodbye to the store but we want to know what you loved about it most.
Tell us by emailing
