Your children when they were in Year 3: It's a mega cute look back!

By Chris Cordner

Published 10th Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT

We love this gallery of Year 3 photos from the schools of South Tyneside in the early 2000s.

There are faces galore to recognise from schools including Temple Park Juniors, Laygate Primary and Monkton Juniors.

Question is, can you spot someone you know? Have a look at these Shields Gazette archive scenes.

Then share your own memories of those days by emailing [email protected]

Looking back to Laygate Primary School in this Year 3 archive photo from 2003.

1. Laygate Primary

Looking back to Laygate Primary School in this Year 3 archive photo from 2003. | sg

St Bede's RC Primary School pupils posed for this great photo in 2003.

2. St Bede's RC Primary

St Bede's RC Primary School pupils posed for this great photo in 2003. | sg

Miss Atkinson's Year 3 class at Monkton Juniors in 2004. Plenty of faces for you to recognise.

3. Monkton Juniors

Miss Atkinson's Year 3 class at Monkton Juniors in 2004. Plenty of faces for you to recognise. | sg

The Year 3 class at St Gregory's RC Primary School. What a line-up in 2003.

4. St Gregory's RC Primary

The Year 3 class at St Gregory's RC Primary School. What a line-up in 2003. | sg

