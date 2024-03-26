South Tyneside's 7 top rated fish and chip shops for Good Friday according to Google reviews
It wouldn’t be Good Friday without fish and chips and there are plenty of local options.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday stems from the Christian belief that Jesus was executed on Good Friday and sacrificed his flesh for our sins.
As a result, the Vatican laid out a rule that meant Christians should abstain from eating meat on Good Friday.
Still to this day, people choose to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, whether they are religious or not.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters
With South Tyneside being such a prominent spot for fish and chips throughout the year, we have taken the top rated shops according to Google reviews to give you a guide on where to go this Friday.