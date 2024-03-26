Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday stems from the Christian belief that Jesus was executed on Good Friday and sacrificed his flesh for our sins.

As a result, the Vatican laid out a rule that meant Christians should abstain from eating meat on Good Friday.

Still to this day, people choose to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, whether they are religious or not.