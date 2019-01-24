Enjoy a work of art at Da Vinci’s Italian Restaurant

Located on the famous Ocean Road in South Shields, Da Vinci’s Italian Restaurant is a true dining masterpiece

It provides a warm friendly atmosphere as soon as you walk through the door featuring the greens and reds of Italy to set the scene.

Da Vinci's award from the Shields Gazette

With more than 75 master-crafted dishes available, you are bound to find something that will awaken your taste buds.

Run by local man Payam Shabani and his wife, the family business has been open for 10 years.

Payam puts that down to growing up in Italy and learning the authentic cuisine before moving to South Shields in 1998, where he had a variety of restaurants before opening Da Vinci’s.

“I am passionate about the local area and supporting it every way I can. That is why all our ingredients are locally sourced, keeping it fresh and delicious.

Food from Da Vinci's restaurant.

“We also have local experienced staff members to give our guests the best service. My dream was to open a restaurant and I am glad I settled in South Shields for it to happen.

“And to also win The Shields Gazette’s award for Best Italian Restaurant in 2018 is going above and beyond my dream!”

From Thursday to Saturday between 12pm and 4pm, anyone can pop in and enjoy three dishes for only £4.95.

Da Vinci’s signature dish Calzone Pancetta is loved by many customers, which Payam says is due to his secret recipe, which brings something truly flavoursome to the cream sauce dish.

The restaurant also features a function room for anyone looking to have a private party, Christening etc catered for by Da Vinci’s.

In the run-up to Mother’s Day, Da Vinci’s will be offering three-course meals for only £12.95 per person, which is bound to get you some brownie points.

To find out more and book, contact Da Vinci’s on 0191 456 5151, or visit Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant website.

80-82 Ocean Road

South Shields

NE332JD

Opening Times:

Monday- Sunday 12pm - To Late.