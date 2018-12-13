Travel all day for less in South Shields with Stagecoach

Christmas shopping, meeting friends for a festive lunch and enjoying a celebratory evening out are all possible for less than £4 a day with a South Shields dayrider from Stagecoach North East.

Or to escape the shopping frenzy, the £3.70 ticket means families can spend time together visiting the town’s iconic locations, such as Marsden Grotto and Souter Lighthouse, or explore the attractions on offer, such as the latest exhibition at The Word.

The dayrider ticket offers unlimited travel in South Shields, enabling customers to enjoy as many journeys to as many places as many times in one day.

Whether it’s a cultural trip to Arbeia Museum or, a fun-packed visit to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park or Haven Point, or browsing for crafty Christmas gifts in town, a South Shields dayrider can offer a full day and night’s entertainment at a great price.

With camel parades, Christmas party nights, carols and choirs or pantomimes with Santa’s naughty elf, there is plenty to see, do and experience in South Shields this yuletide.

The South Shields dayrider is also valid on service X34 between South Shields and Abingdon Way (Boldon), and can be used to travel on services E1, E2 & E6 between South Shields and South Bents (Whitburn).

Buses run regularly across the town throughout the day and evening, meaning fun for all the family. For more information on the dayrider ticket and timetables, visit www.stagecoachbus.com or download the Stagecoach Bus App, which allows passengers to plan their journey, check lives bus times and buy mobile tickets.

Steve Walker, managing director of Stagecoach North East, said: “The South Shields dayrider enables families and friends to spend time together and explore the many great places and spaces within the South Shields community.

"Now is the time to leave the car at home, get in the festive spirit and save money while keep the kids entertained this festive season and over the holidays.

“With regular and reliable buses on the doorstep, this ticket provides families with a great incentive to make the most of public transport.”

