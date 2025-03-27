Luke Littler and Luke Humphries | Getty Images

World champion Luke Littler came out on top as the Premier League Darts visited Newcastle on Thursday evening.

There was to be no Hollywood story for Chris Dobey on the hometown leg of his Premier League Darts campaign, as the Tyneside native crashed out of his quarter-final clash with Luke Humphries, paving the way for Luke Littler to knock off the world number one and open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table on the eighth night of the tour.

The evening began in customarily rowdy fashion; top vs bottom, Littler vs Stephen Bunting, a Geordie-inflected chorus of Sia’s Titanium vs the structural integrity of the Utilita Arena roof. Littler erupted out of the blocks with six perfect darts in his first two visits to the oche, setting the tone for a merciless whitewash as the poster boy powered his way to a 6-0 victory that crushed his crowd-favourite opponent in short order.

Littler was then set up for a semi-final with Rob Cross after the former world champion saw off Gerwyn Price with minimal fuss in his quarter-final. The Iceman came out on top in Nottingham a fortnight ago, but looked sluggish and disjointed in the early knockings on Tyneside, averaging some 30 points less than his counterpart over the course of the opening three legs. That dogged lethargy, coupled with Cross’ steady magnificence, was enough for the Englishman to seal a 6-2 win.

And then, it was the turn of Dobey to enter the fray on home turf. The World Championship semi-finalist will no doubt have been hoping to emulate the glittering success that his beloved Newcastle United brought back to the region with their Carabao Cup triumph a little over a week ago, and as he strode out to the familiar strains of Local Hero, it was raucously evident that the partisan Toon crowd were ready to back him all the way.

Obstacles don’t come much bigger than Humphries, though. The 30-year-old cut an unflustered figure in a sea of black and white, easing his way into a 2-0 lead before a superb 112 checkout from Dobey in the third leg roused the Geordie nation and looked to have rekindled a hopeful spark. Ultimately though, Hollywood would inadvertently derail his simmering comeback before it properly got going, missing five darts at double in the sixth, and allowing Humphries the glimmer of an opening he needed to mop up for a relatively routine 6-3 victory.

Any local disappointment was soon blown away by the impassioned belt of Mr. Brightside, however, as Nathan Apsinall took to the stage for a meeting with Dutch master Michael van Gerwen. The pair would go blow for blow in the opening exchanges, trading legs and grinding out finishes as both dug their respective heels in.

And even as Van Gerwen opened up a two-leg advantage in the sixth, Aspinall found a way, first clawing his rival back to level proceedings, and then dispatching a stunning 130 in the ninth to swing the contest in his favour. If ever a quarter-final deserved to go the distance, it was this one, and in the end it was the Asp who edged it, taking out double 16 in the decider to set up a semi with Humphries.

But first, Litter resumed his nonchalant rampage through the Toon. Within a matter of minutes he was three legs up on Cross, only for a bounce out in the fourth to disrupt his flow momentarily and hand Voltage a lifeline.

Anybody well-versed in the ways of this Premier League campaign had already read this script several times before, though. This was the third week running that Littler had met Cross in a semi-final, and as the teenager’s tally of 180s ticked past 100 for the season and the inevitable force of his talent came to the fore once more, it would soon prove be the third week running that Litter beat Cross in a semi-final too. The world champion almost polished off the contest in spectacular fashion as well, bending the wire of the Bull as he sought to reel in his habitual Big Fish, before sweeping up the loose shrapnel for a comfortable 6-3 win.

On the other side of the draw, Humphries’ return to the oche was accompanied by a medley of songs referring to the inconsistent nature of his cherished Leeds United, and after the PDC number one squandered a number of chances to wrap up the first leg, he must have wondered whether he was being haunted by a similar flakiness.

To compound matters further, Aspinall suddenly stumbled into a patch of downright sorcery, notching a 164 and a 142 in consecutive visits to level the score in the fourth leg, and then pilfering the fifth in just 11 darts. But for all of his endeavour, the Asp struggled to shake off his opponent, and Humphries’ knack for producing big scores at crucial junctures would eventually drag him into the ascendancy. A timely 177 in the eighth left a double 18 to tie things up at 4-4, and an authoritative 170 in the ninth for double tops rocketed Cool Hand to the brink of yet another final.

But still Aspinall wouldn’t go down, and for the second time in an evening, he would force a deciding leg with a former world champion. This time, however, his luck would finally desert him; once more, it was a case of Humphries pulling a proverbial rabbit from his hat, following up on a haymaker of a 177 with a surgical double six to put the game to bed, 6-5.

And so, as has so often been the case in recent times, the final was a tale of two Lukes. First blood went to Littler, who tiptoed his way into a 3-0 lead as both players peppered their visits with uncharacteristically wayward darts. Compared to the high impact, high octane contests that have come to hallmark Littler and Humphries’ rivalry since the former’s emergence onto the world stage, this was a relatively timid affair, and one made all the more imbalanced by the the latter’s inability to finish.

Humphries missed seven darts at double before finding a double four to win the fifth leg, but his struggles on the outer ring returned immediately thereafter, and by the time Littler casually put down 106 to secure an understated 6-1 win, his opponent had registered a paltry conversion rate of just 10%.

For Littler, Humphries’ capitulation was enough to hand him a fourth nightly win at the halfway point of the campaign, and for the starlet to open up a commanding eight-point lead over his adversary at the summit of the table.