Durham bowler Chris Rushworth extends contract until 2020

Chris Rushworth has signed a contract extension at Durham County Cricket Club to keep him at Emirates Riverside until 2020.

The 32-year-old seamer showed no sign of slowing down last season, as he added 60 first-class, nine List A and 11 Vitality Blast wickets during 2018 and surpassed 600 overall scalps for the club.

Renowned for his exceptionally consistent bowling, Rushworth capped a fantastic season with four awards at Durham’s 2018 Player of the Year Dinner and is now the fourth highest wicket taker in the club’s history.

Rushworth, who won the 2015 PCA Player of the Year, made his first-class debut for Durham in 2010 and helped the club win the Championship in 2013.

The Sunderland-born star is now hoping to help the club gain promotion back to the County Championship Division One, with Durham targeting a strong season.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract and still have a huge amount of passion, drive and energy to take wickets for Durham and continue to improve,” Rushworth said.

“I’m excited for what is to come for the club.

“We’ve got a positive dressing room at the minute and hopefully I can use my experience to help some of the younger lads and get the club back into the top division.

“I’m pleased with the way that I performed last season and I’ll hopefully demonstrate the same skills in 2019.”

Durham head coach Jon Lewis is delighted to have secured the services of Rushworth for even longer, calling him ‘one of the finest bowlers’ in the country.

He said: “We’re delighted to have Chris for another two seasons at least, he’s one of Durham’s most valuable assets and I’m excited to see him continue to take wickets next season.

“He’s one of the finest bowlers in the Specsavers County Championship and he’s a been a major part of Durham’s success.”

Rushworth follows opening batsman Cameron Steel, and T20 star Graham Clark, who last week both extended their contracts until the end of the 2021 season.