Durham routed by ruthless Kohler-Cadmore as Yorkshire win Royal London One-Day Cup opener

Yorkshire were in a ruthless mood in today’s Royal London One-Day Cup Group A opener, crushing hosts Durham by 142 runs.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore made his first start for Yorkshire in the 50-over format one to remember as he scored a career-best 164, dominating Durham’s bowlers with a plethora of impressive shots to the boundary.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore has a lucky escape on his way to 164. Picture by Tom Banks

The visitors’ total of 328-4 put Durham under pressure and their batting line-up could not rise to the occasion. Adil Rashid ripped through the lower order, claiming 4-47 to guide the Vikings to a comfortable victory.

Kohler-Cadmore made his intentions known from the off, dispatching early boundaries off Natham Rimmington and James Weighell beginning the innings with momentum.

Adam Lyth offered early support, with the opening duo reaching their 50 partnership in the eighth over. Lyth was out going for on big strike too many for 30 when he was caught by Stuart Poynter off the bowling of Matty Potts.

His opener partner continued his assault as he reached his 50 from 50 balls, while the visitors brought the 100 up in the 17th over. Cheteshwar Pujara provided a solid foil, but Kohler-Cadmore took centre stage, continuing his brilliant knock by reaching his third one-day century off 114 deliveries, which included 10 fours and two sixes.

The 23-year-old stepped on the accelerator after notching his hundred. He blasted the attack to all parts of the ground as he dominated his partnership with Pujara, which passed the 100-run mark when the opener smashed a huge six off the bowling of Weighell.

However, he was finally dismissed for a career-best 164 when he was caught on the boundary by Smith off George Harding.

Pujara passed fifty to guide Yorkshire beyond 300, with the visitors posting 328-4 in their 50 overs, although he and Harry Brook were dismissed in back-to-back balls by Potts.

Collingwood opted to open the batting for the first time in his Durham career since 2000.

However, Collingwood and Graham Clark were dismissed cheaply as Ben Coad and Tim Bresnan made early inroads into the home side’s line-up.

Tom Latham failed to fire on his first appearance of the campaign loosely driving a Stephen Patterson delivery to Brook.

A suicidal run-out saw the end of Will Smith before Rashid snagged the wicket of Ryan Pringle. Michael Richardson offered resistance in the middle order until he fell lbw to Rashid for 43, while the leg-spinner then removed James Weighell. Potts and Poynter made late runs, but Yorkshire wrapped up the win with ease.