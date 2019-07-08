Aleksandar Mitrovic reveals why he's staying at relegated Fulham
Former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has extended his contract at Fulham – despite the club’s relegation.
Mitrovic was tipped for a summer exit at Craven Cottage after the club dropped down to the Championship.
However, the 24-year-old, sold to Fulham last summer, has signed a new five-year deal after scoring 11 Premier League goals in the 2018/19 campaign.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“I feel great,” said the Serbia international. “I’m really happy, and I’m looking forward to playing here next season. There were a lot of clubs interested, but, in the end, I decided to stay here because I’m really happy and settled at Fulham. My kids, wife, all my family are happy here. This is my home, and I’m really happy to sign a new deal.”
Mitrovic joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in the summer of 2015 and scored 17 league and cup goals for the club.