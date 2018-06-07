Amazon to show 20 Premiership matches a season, Premier League announces

Amazon will show 20 English top-flight matches per season for three years from the 2019-20 campaign, the Premier League has announced.

The move breaks the hold of Sky and BT. It comes as Amazon continues to increase its online streaming service.

Meanwhile, the Premier League's 'big six' clubs have won their fight to take a bigger share of the top tier's booming international broadcasting revenue, the league has announced.

The domestic TV cash has always been distributed on a meritocratic basis, depending on where clubs finish in the league but proceeds from foreign broadcasters have been shared equally since 1992, as nobody predicted the sums involved would become so significant.

In recent years, however, the league's top clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - have argued they should get more of the overseas income as they are the clubs foreign fans want to watch.

Any change to the Premier League's rules needs a two-thirds majority - at least 14 of the 20 clubs - and the big six failed to achieve this at a league shareholders' meeting in October - prompting fears the league's successful approach to selling its rights collectively was about to collapse, with some suggesting the big six could be tempted to form a European super league.

Those concerns appear to have focused minds as a compromise has been reached. From 2019/20, the start of the next three-year rights cycle, any increase in the current international rights package, which is inevitable, will be distributed according to league position.