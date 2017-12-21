And Newcastle United's all-time bogey side are.............

New statistics reveal who Newcastle United all-time bogey side are.

Well, with it being Newcastle United - and with it being statistics we are talking about - you will not be surprised to hear that they have two.

The complete lead of bogey teams.

In terms of who has defeated the Magpies the most, you may not be surprised to learn that it is Manchester United.

The Red Devils have beaten Newcastle 84 times in league and cup matches.

In terms of percentages, you may be a little more shocked to discover that it is Bournemouth.

Counting their 1992 FA Cup penalty shoot-out victory as a win, the Dorset side have triumphed over their North-East rivals in 56 per cent or five of their nine clashes.

Dimitar Berbatov scores for Manchester United during their 3-0 victory over Newcastle in August 2010.

The analysis looks at every game ever played in all competitions between the current crop of top flight teams to reveal definitively each club’s bogey side.

The findings reveal that statistically Arsenal are the most common bogey team in the Premier League with seven out of their nineteen Premier League opponents having their highest loss rates against the Gunners.

In second place are Manchester United and a surprising third are Huddersfield Town.

Another surprising bogey side in the research by betting odd experts frommybonuscode.co.uk are Watford.

Manchester United are the only team with no discernible bogey team.

While they have their highest loss rate of 36% against Arsenal, they’ve also beaten the Gunners more than any other team currently in the Premier League, coming away victorious on 96 of their 225 meetings.

Christian Kirk Rasmussen, of mybonuscode.co.uk, commented: “It’s been interesting to dig into these stats and pull out some truly surprising findings.

"Whilst we all know it’s always going to be a difficult day at the office when facing the teams at the top, it’s fascinating to know that statistically Watford, Huddersfield and Bournemouth have been a thorn in the side for many clubs.

“We’re hoping this new data will settle a lot of heated pub discussions amongst football fans. Plus, it’s been a while since Arsenal supporters have seen their team top of a table.”

The figures take into account matches up to the end of November.