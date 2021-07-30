Annual football tournament for residents with disabilities returns to South Tyneside

The #WhoRya initiative, set up to help support vulnerable adults living with disabilities in the North East, will be held in South Tyneside once again on Saturday, July 31.

A one-day tournament of seven-aside outdoor football matches on grass pitches will see players of all ages and a range of disabilities come together to celebrate both the sport and diversity in the region.

Teams from Sunderland, Doncaster and Falkirk in Scotland will compete along with the South Tyneside Ability Football Club – which is based at Keelman’s Way School in Hebburn, where the tournament will be held.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The #WhoRYa tournament is to be held this year at the Keelman's Way sports pitches.

Club chairman and Hebburn resident, Justin Laidler, told The Gazette this year’s event would have added significance given the disappointment of last year’s cancellation and wider difficulties faced by many of the players during the various lockdown periods/the lockdown months.

“We’re not going as big as we’d normally do, given the rise in [infection] numbers,” he said.

"But we’re still going ahead with it to give our players a chance to play some football. It’s about giving something back to our kids and the other players taking part.

"We’ve held quizzes and other activities to try and keep people engaged throughout the pandemic. But it’s just not the same as being able to hold an event like this.

The #WhoRYa tournament is to be held this year at the Keelman's Way sports pitches.

"It’s going to give everyone a major lift.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.