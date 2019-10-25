Ayoze Perez fires Newcastle United OUT of relegation zone
Ayoze Perez has helped lift Newcastle United out of the relegation zone – three months after leaving the club.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 9:53 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th October 2019, 9:54 pm
Perez scored a hat-trick for Leicester City in their stunning 9-0 win over Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium tonight.
The forward, last season’s leading scorer, joined the club in a £30million deal in July.
Perez hadn’t scored in his first eight Premier League games for Leicester, who moved up to second place.
Newcastle moved above Southampton, and up to 17th place, on goal difference.