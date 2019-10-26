Ayoze Perez reacts as goals take Newcastle United out of relegation zone
Ayoze Perez has reacted to his first goals for Leicester City.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 4:45 pm
The result saw Newcastle United, his former club, move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.
“I’ve been thinking a while about getting my first goal,” said Perez, sold to Leicester for £30million in July.
“I knew as soon as the first one came, goals will keep coming. It means a lot for me, I’m very happy, very proud of myself.”