Better than David Beckham? Watch Hebburn Town's Luke Sullivan score STUNNING halfway line goal

Hebburn Town's Graeme Armstrong in action.

The Hornets continued where they left off at North Shields on Saturday as Graeme Armstrong and Luke Sullivan found the net to give their side a two-goal advantage at half-time.

Young winger Jack Robson added a third just after the interval before Armstrong and Sullivan both doubled their tally for the night - with the latter scoring from inside the centre circle.

But the hosts roared back into the game and almost snatched the most unlikely of points as Mark Robinson and Luke Taylor both scored twice in the final 13 minutes of the game.

There were chances for the four-time FA Vase winners to find a dramatic equaliser - but the Hornets held out for the final three minutes of injury-time to take all three points.

After the game, a visibly frustrated Bolam told the Gazette: “I don’t know what to say, I am absolutely lost for words.

“We panicked and we made poor decisions that led to silly mistakes.

“It’s probably the most weird game of football I have ever been involved in.

“If we come here, win 5-4 and it’s an end-to-end game, you are cock-a-hoop.

“Stupidity ran through the group and it feels like a defeat if I am honest with you. It was a crazy night.”

Despite Bolam’s obvious frustration, the Hornets manager can reflect on a night when his side stayed seven points clear at the top of the Division One table.

However, he urged his side to learn the lessons of what ended as a difficult night ahead of Saturday’s top versus bottom clash against struggling Thornaby.

“I like to play on the front foot and be expressive and nice to watch,” explained Bolam. “But I am a stickler for the other end and I love a clean sheet.

“I was annoyed to concede one, so to concede four is very annoying. People will look to the back four, but it’s not just them, everyone was culpable.