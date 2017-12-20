Betting latest: Newcastle United backed for Premier League relegation

Despite rumblings of a substantial financial takeover of the club, Newcastle United are proving popular with punters when it comes to relegation betting.

The Magpies have attracted 31% of all total bets on which team will be demoted come the end of the season, with trouble in paradise potentially looming over St James’ Park.

A string of poor results for Rafa Benitez’ side, who have lost eight out of nine heading into the festive period, has seen them slide into the bottom three.

This weekend United travel to West Ham, before taking on all-conquering Manchester City on December 27 at SJP.

Oddschecker spokesman George Elek said: “It’s not all smiles and rainbows on Tyneside at the moment, with Newcastle struggling to gain any momentum or traction in the Premier League.

"Punters through Oddschecker are backing the Magpies to go down in their droves, despite the proposed takeover by Amanda Staveley and her consortium."

The statement continued: "United can still be backed at best price 3/1 with our bookmakers and are proving popular with punters, with the second most popular team for the drop being Southampton with 22% of bets.

"Newcastle can be found at a shortest price of 13/8 to be relegated following a dismal run of results, a far cry from the opening line of 5/1 at the start of the season."

