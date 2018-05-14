Boldon CA give Paul Mossa a winning send-off

Paul Mossa signed off as Boldon CA manager in style when his troops secured a 3-0 TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League victory against Stokesley SC.

Mossa, who is leaving the club after three years in the CA hotseat, brought down the curtain on a 20-year managerial career.

Frankie Hucks gave Boldon the lead in the 20th minute when his shot beating goalkeeper Kieron Ezard in the Stokesley goal.

It was soon 2-0 in the 50th minute, with a goal from Adam Bell.

Then in the 77th minute, they completed the scoring through Tom West, with Mossa’s team finishing in fifth position.

Elsewhere, South Shields Reserves lost 2-1 to Silksworth CW to complete their campiagn.

In the 19th minute, Nathan Baddams put South Shields 1-0 up when he volleyed home from 12 yards to beat goalkeeper Joe Clayton.

After 64 minutes, Silksworth played the ball over the top and Adam Storey went one-on-one with goalkeeper Jack Ramage, sliding the ball underneath him to equalise.

With only a minute to go, John Maddison headed over the Shields keeper to make it 2-1.