Boldon CA joint-boss wants strong end to the season after safety is secured

Boldon CA travel to Northern League Division Two rivals Sunderland West End on Friday night.

Dan Crooks has set his sights on guiding Boldon CA to a strong end to the season after they secured their Division Two status.

The Villa outfit appeared on their way to relegation into the Wearside League when Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer were appointed earlier this season as the duo took charge of a side that had won none of their first 12 games in all competitions.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

Slowly but surely, Crooks and Palmer made changes to the squad they inherited and began to coax an improvement as the season wore on.

Their true impact came after the festive break as a run of five wins and one draw in nine games took their side clear of the relegation zone and safety was officially secured with a goalless draw against promotion chasing Yarm and Eaglescliffe last weekend.

A visit to Sunderland West End on Friday night will kick off the final run-in and Crooks is adamant there is still plenty to play for throughout the final weeks of the season.

He told The Gazette: “We are really looking forward to taking on Sunderland West End but we know it will be a tough game. We are hopeful that we can be resilient firstly - but then look at playing some better football and expressing ourselves a bit more. The validation of survival and avoid relegation is one thing but we want to finish the season with a strong now.”

Robbie Gateshill will miss out for Boldon as he serves a suspension.

