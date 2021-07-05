Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced Government proposals to end lockdown restrictions from July 19, also dubbed Freedom Day. This includes the end of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face coverings and the return of capacity crowds to sports events in England for the first time since March 2020.

The easing comes just ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League and Football League seasons set to start in early August. It also means restrictions won’t be in place for some friendly games that take place on or after July 19.

Hartlepool United travel to Spennymoor Town on July 20 (7:45pm kick-off), Gateshead on July 24 (3pm kick-off) and Blyth Spartans on July 27 (7:30pm kick-off). They are also planning a further away friendly on July 31 ahead of their League Two opener against Crawley Town at Victoria Park on August 7.

Victoria Park, Hartlepool (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

