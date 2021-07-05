Boris Johnson confirms Sunderland set to welcome full crowds back to Stadium of Light for League One opener against Wigan Athletic
Capacity crowds are set to return to football stadiums across England from July 19.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced Government proposals to end lockdown restrictions from July 19, also dubbed Freedom Day. This includes the end of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face coverings and the return of capacity crowds to sports events in England for the first time since March 2020.
The easing comes just ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League and Football League seasons set to start in early August. It also means restrictions won’t be in place for some friendly games that take place on or after July 19.
Sunderland travel to York City on July 21 (7pm kick-off), Harrogate Town on July 24 (3pm kick-off) and Tranmere Rovers on July 27 (7pm kick-off) for their pre-season schedule. They then open their League One campaign against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 7.