A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced Government proposals to end lockdown restrictions from July 19, also dubbed Freedom Day. This includes the end of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face coverings and the return of capacity crowds to sports events in England for the first time since March 2020.

The easing comes just ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League and Football League seasons set to start in early August. It also means restrictions won’t be in place for some friendly games that take place on or after July 19.

Sunderland travel to York City on July 21 (7pm kick-off), Harrogate Town on July 24 (3pm kick-off) and Tranmere Rovers on July 27 (7pm kick-off) for their pre-season schedule. They then open their League One campaign against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 7.

