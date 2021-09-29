Callum Stead vows to 'keep on improving' after scoring first South Shields goal

South Shields forward Callum Stead. (Photo credit: Kev Wilson)

After making his debut as a second-half substitute against Warrington Town at the weekend, Graham Fenton handed the former Hitchin Town striker his first start for the club against the Dolly Blues.

The 21-year-old frontman rewarded the Mariners boss by grabbing the first goal of the night on the quarter-hour mark with an instinctive finish from close range.

Stead had chances to double his tally and was denied by both visitors’ goalkeeper Matthew Alexander and the woodwork with half-time approaching.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenton chose to bring an end to Stead’s full debut at the interval and he watched on as Darius Osei grabbed a late winner for his side to keep them two points clear at the top of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

After the game, the striker reflected on his first seven days with the Mariners and revealed his determination to succeed at the 1st Cloud Arena.

He told The Gazette: “I am very happy to get my first goal, now I just want to score more and keep the fans happy here.

“I still looking out for Hitchin, and I hope they do well this season, but I am looking to keep enjoying it here because I have enjoyed my time at the club so far.

“It’s been a big change, it’s a lot colder up here, but the lads and the club have helped me settle in.

“Seeing the stand going up, the academy and the training facilities, it feels so professional, it makes you want to go higher with the club.

“Training everyday is a lot different, I just want to keep on improving my all-round game and this feels like a great place to do that.”

Mariners boss Fenton explained the reasoning behind Stead’s half-time substitution and revealed his delight at seeing his latest addition grabbing his first goal for the club.

“He’s a natural goalscorer and he just keeps putting himself in dangerous positions,” he said.

“We took him off at half-time because he’s just not quite on our wavelength yet and Tumbs (Ntumba Massanka) has been here a little longer, so we wanted someone that understood what we want in the second-half.