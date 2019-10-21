Championship clubs set to move for Newcastle United striker
Nottingham Forest have been linked with a January move for Dwight Gayle.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:13 am
Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:14 am
The Newcastle United striker made his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The Athletic claim that Forest are among a “clutch” of second-tier clubs considering moves for Gayle in the January transfer window.
Gayle, prolific at Championship level, spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.