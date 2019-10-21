Championship clubs set to move for Newcastle United striker

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a January move for Dwight Gayle.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:13 am
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:14 am

The Newcastle United striker made his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Gayle, 29, had missed the start of the season with a calf injury.

The Athletic claim that Forest are among a “clutch” of second-tier clubs considering moves for Gayle in the January transfer window.

Dwight Gayle.

Gayle, prolific at Championship level, spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.