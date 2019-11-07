Championship manager responds to Newcastle United speculation
Mark Warburton has reacted to speculation linking Newcastle United with Ryan Manning.
QPR manager Warburton said: “Ryan’s been playing well, and it’s part and parcel of the game that there’ll be speculation about a player who’s performing well.
“It doesn’t bother me, and I know Ryan’s happy here and knows he has to stay fully focused.
“In many ways, the more speculation there is about players, the better. It means they’re doing well.”