Championship manager responds to Newcastle United speculation

Mark Warburton has reacted to speculation linking Newcastle United with Ryan Manning.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:29 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:29 am

The club has reportedly scouted the 23-year-old Queens Park Rangers left-back.

QPR manager Warburton said: “Ryan’s been playing well, and it’s part and parcel of the game that there’ll be speculation about a player who’s performing well.

“It doesn’t bother me, and I know Ryan’s happy here and knows he has to stay fully focused.

Ryan Manning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“In many ways, the more speculation there is about players, the better. It means they’re doing well.”