Some teams just don't know when they're beaten - but who are THE comeback kings in the Premier League and Football League?

Here, we take a look at EVERY Premier League and Football League clubs' record when falling behind in matches - ranking them in order from lowest to highest. (Stats provided by TransferMarkt)

Fleetwood have trailed 11 times in their matches League One matches this season, losing all 11.

Trailed: 11. W0 D0 L11 = 1 point

Trailed: 19. W0 D1 L18 = 1 point

Trailed: 13. W0 D1 L12 = 1 point

Trailed: 5. W0 D1 L4 = 1 point

Trailed: 18. W0 D2 L16 = 2 points

Trailed: 18. W0 D2 L16 = 2 points

Trailed: 21. W0 D3 L18 = 3 points

Trailed: 18. W0 D3 L12 = 3 points