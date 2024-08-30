Consistency is key for Jenkins as South Shields prepare for Scarborough Athletic test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The South Shields midfielder opened up on breaking back into the Mariners squad and his aims for the National League North season.

South Shields midfielder Will Jenkins has credited manager Elliott Dickman for his playing a part in helping him solidify a place in the Mariners squad.

The academy product spent significant time away from the 1st Cloud Arena in recent seasons after enjoying progressive loan spells with Northern Premier League clubs Dunston UTS and Morpeth Town. A season-long stay with the latter was cut short at the midway point of last season just weeks after Dickman’s initial appointment as interim manager was confirmed and Jenkins went on to feature on a regular basis throughout the second half of the Mariners’ National League North campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenkins has started all five of the Mariners opening games of the new season and will be in the squad that will travel to Scarborough Athletic on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from Monday’s home defeat against league leaders Scunthorpe United. Speaking ahead of the game, Jenkins revealed the significant role Dickman has played in making him believe he can flourish at a senior level with the club.

Will Jenkins celebrates after scoring in South Shields 2-1 home defeat against Curzon Ashton (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “As soon as the manager came in, he spoke to me and said how much he liked me and how much wanted me around the place. That confidence I got off that, coming back into the squad, I backed it with performances and so far I’ve done that. If you look at our squad this year, it’s a young squad, and I think everyone who is here understands what the gaffer is about, how he’s been at previous clubs and what he’s done with young players. So it’s a really good place for players to be and to grow.”

The loan spells with Dunston and Morpeth have unquestionably helped develop Jenkins’ game and have brought him to prominence at a senior level with the Mariners. The key lesson learnt, by his own admission, was proving he had the consistency to do it at a higher level in the non-league game.

“I was always a good player but did I have the consistency and could I do it on a weekly basis?,” he explained. “I think having regular game-time helps anyone as a young player, having those regular games. But I think Dunston was a bit different in terms of style of play, pitches weren’t great but you’ve got to learn how to deal with it, how to play. Morpeth had a perfect pitch so I’ve had a good mix of that and just gained that experience to be able to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a mixed start to the new season for Jenkins and his team-mates after they won two and lost three of their first five games of the campaign. However, the Mariners midfielder still believes his side can bounce back from last year’s play-off heartache and go one better this year.

He said: “It’s tough to take, how well we finished the back end of last season. But this season it’s fresh, we’ve got a new squad, new ideas and we just have to take each game as it comes and see if we can improve on last year’s finish.”