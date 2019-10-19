'Contracts, call-ups and cars': What Sean and Matty Longstaff can look forward to at Newcastle United
Sean and Matty Longstaff can go on and play for England.
That’s the view of Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce after handing Matty his Premier League debut.
The 19-year-old – who is set to line up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon alongside his elder sibling – scored the club’s winner against Manchester United before the international break.
Neither has been capped at England at any level, though international call-ups are on the horizon according to Bruce, who also believes Sean, 21, is still recovering from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in March.
“I think they just have to be given time,” said Bruce. “To be fair to Sean, I know he had a rapid rise last year.
“When I arrived at the club, I thought he was still a bit ginger with his knee, and I think that was the same for the next six to eight weeks. (He) was sort of not confident in checking and twisting and turning. I still think he was a little bit ginger with it.
“All they can do is keep playing, and if they keep playing, then everything will find them. If they keep playing to a certain level, everything will find them, whether it's international call-ups, new contracts, new cars – the whole lot will fall into place.”
Newcastle are 16th in the Premier League table ahead of the Chelsea game.